Capitals' Jay Beagle: Waiting to discuss contract extension
Beagle is waiting to discuss contract negotiations until Washington sorts out its more pressing contract situations, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The fourth-line center has expressed his desire to stay in Washington, calling D.C. his "home." However, Beagle recognizes that other players have priority in contract negotiations, like defenseman John Carlson coming off a career season, and possibly even 2018 postseason breakout performer Devante Smith-Pelly. As free agency begins on July 1, look for the air to clear regarding the roster construction of the Capitals in the coming weeks.
