Capitals' Jayson Megna: Designated for waivers
Megna was placed on waivers by Washington on Wednesday, but won't be immediately sent down to the minors.
Understandably, the team would like to get this procedural move out of the way now and determine if it will need to pursue other options to replace Megna if he gets claimed. Considering the 28-year-old has 113 game of NHL experience in which he tallied 10 goals and 10 helpers, it wouldn't come as a shock to see another club snatch him up.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...