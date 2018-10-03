Capitals' Jayson Megna: Designated for waivers

Megna was placed on waivers by Washington on Wednesday, but won't be immediately sent down to the minors.

Understandably, the team would like to get this procedural move out of the way now and determine if it will need to pursue other options to replace Megna if he gets claimed. Considering the 28-year-old has 113 game of NHL experience in which he tallied 10 goals and 10 helpers, it wouldn't come as a shock to see another club snatch him up.