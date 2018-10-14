Capitals' Jayson Megna: Heads back to minors

Megna was reassigned to AHL Hershey on Sunday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Megna was placed on waivers ahead of the season, but the Capitals opted to keep up with the parent club even after he'd passed through unclaimed. However, with no clear path to playing time at the top level, the American winger heads back to the team's top developmental affiliate.

More News
Our Latest Stories