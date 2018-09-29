Capitals' Jayson Megna: Pots goal Friday

Megna recorded a goal during Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Megna scored nine seconds after Carolina had taken a two-goal lead midway through the second period. With Travis Boyd (lower body) at risk of missing the start of the season, the door is open for the journeyman forward to make the Capitals out of camp, but he may be headed back to the minors before too long and therefore doesn't possess much fantasy relevance even in deeper leagues.