Capitals' Jayson Megna: Pots goal Friday
Megna recorded a goal during Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
Megna scored nine seconds after Carolina had taken a two-goal lead midway through the second period. With Travis Boyd (lower body) at risk of missing the start of the season, the door is open for the journeyman forward to make the Capitals out of camp, but he may be headed back to the minors before too long and therefore doesn't possess much fantasy relevance even in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...