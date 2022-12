Snively has been a healthy scratch for 15 straight games this season.

Snively has appeared in just five contests for the Capitals this year in which he recorded one assist, nine shots and two hits in 11:56 of ice time per game. Even with the heavy injury list for Washington, Snively hasn't been able to get onto the ice. Once Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and Tom Wilson (knee) are back in the lineup, Snively will likely find himself headed to the minors.