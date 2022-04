Snively (wrist) was sent to AHL Hershey on a long-term conditioning assignment Wednesday.

At this point, Snively probably shouldn't be expected to play any more games at the NHL level. It was a strong start to the 26-year-o,d winger's NHL career, as he managed four goals and three helpers in 12 appearances for the Caps. If he can stay healthy, Snively could be in the mix for a spot in the 23-man roster heading into the 2022-23 campaign.