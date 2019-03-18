Capitals' Joe Snively: Inks entry-level deal

Snively signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Capitals on Monday, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.

Snively signs from Yale University where he enjoyed a stellar career, collecting 139 points in 129 games for the Bulldogs. Standing at 5-foot-9, it's hard to anticipate what kind of impact he could have at the NHL level. Following the deal, the 23-year-old will likely head to AHL Hershey, providing no fantasy value for the rest of the season.