Capitals' Joe Snively: Inks entry-level deal
Snively signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Capitals on Monday, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.
Snively signs from Yale University where he enjoyed a stellar career, collecting 139 points in 129 games for the Bulldogs. Standing at 5-foot-9, it's hard to anticipate what kind of impact he could have at the NHL level. Following the deal, the 23-year-old will likely head to AHL Hershey, providing no fantasy value for the rest of the season.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...