Snively (wrist) was recalled from AHL Hershey prior to Friday's Game 6 against the Panthers per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com

Snively hasn't played in an NHL game since February 28 due to a wrist injury. Prior to that, the 26-year-old winger logged four goals and three assists in a bottom-six role. Snively is likely to serve as a depth option for the Capitals moving forward.