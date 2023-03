Snively was reassigned to AHL Hershey on Thursday.

Snively was called up Tuesday and had a plus-1 rating in 11:25 of ice time in that evening's game against the Rangers. He was then a healthy scratch against Buffalo on Wednesday. Snively has a goal and three points in nine contests with Washington this season. The 27-year-old also has seven goals and 16 points in 20 outings with Hershey in 2022-23.