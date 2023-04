Snively scored a goal on his lone shot in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.

Snively opened the scoring in the first period, beating Mackenzie Blackwood with a wrister on an odd-man rush. The goal is Snively's second of the season and his first since Feb. 14. The Virginia native bounced between the Capitals and AHL Hershey this year, tallying two goals and four points in 12 games at the NHL level. Snively will likely be in the mix for a bottom-six role with the Capitals in 2023-24.