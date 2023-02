Snively scored his first goal of the season and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

In his first NHL action since Dec. 31, Snively gave the Caps a spark in the absence of Alex Ovechkin (personal), but it wasn't enough to get his team a win. It's not clear when Ovie might be back with the club, but the 27-year-old Snively figures to fill a depth role on the wing until then.