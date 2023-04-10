site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Capitals' Joe Snively: Up with Capitals
RotoWire Staff
Snively was recalled from AHL Hershey on Monday.
Snively has registered one goal, two assists and 13 shots on net in nine appearances with the Capitals this season. He could be in the lineup Monday versus the Islanders.
