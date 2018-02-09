Play

The Rangers traded Whitney and Adam Chapie to the Capitals in exchange for John Albert and Hubert Labrie on Friday.

All of the players included in this trade are at least 26 years old, and Whitney is the only one who's ever tasted game action in the NHL, so this move is nothing more than a swap of organizational depth. Each player will head to his new club's AHL affiliate for the remainder of the season.

