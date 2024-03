Edmundson tallied an assist, three shots and three hits during Friday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Edmundson has three helpers in his last seven games would should boost his asking price should the Capitals become sellers in advance of the March 8 trade deadline. The 30-year-old is an effective, stay-at-home defender that could be very helpful for teams with Stanley Cup aspirations, but with just six points in 43 games on the season, he isn't much of a fantasy asset.