Edmundson tallied an assist and dished out four hits during Thursday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

Edmundson has two helpers in his last three outings after failing to find the scoresheet in his previous 11 games. The offense isn't likely to last, but it can only help boost the 30-year-old's appeal to other teams looking to add a stay-at-home defenseman should the Capitals emerge as sellers before the March 8 trade deadline.