Edmundson won't take part in Tuesday's practice because of an upper-body injury, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Edmundson is scheduled to meet with Washington's medical staff Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury. The 30-year-old blueliner was injured in Sunday's scrimmage. Edmundson, who was acquired from the Canadiens in July, registered 13 points, 149 blocked shots and 112 hits in 61 appearances last season.