Edmundson tallied an assist while logging 10:58 of ice time during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Edmundson's helper on T.J. Oshie's game-winning goal snapped a nine-game scoring drought. The 30-year-old is getting regular ice time since his recovery from a preseason hand injury, but with just two points and a minus-4 rating in 24 games, Edmundson isn't much of a fantasy asset.