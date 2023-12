Edmundson recorded an assist and a plus-3 rating during Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

The assist marks the first point for Edmundson -- who missed the first 14 games of the season recovering from a broken hand -- in 11 games with the Capitals. The 30-year-old plays a simple, steady game on the back end, but he is not enough of an offensive contributor to garner much fantasy consideration.