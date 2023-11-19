As expected, Edmundson (hand) will play Saturday against the Blue Jackets, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Edmundson was taken off long-term injured reserve earlier in the day, and will make his Washington debut. He missed the first 14 games of the 2023-24 campaign after suffering a broken hand during the preseason. The 30-year-old will be a valuable physical presence for the Capitals, but his lack of offensive upside confines his fantasy appeal to deeper leagues that count peripheral categories such as hits and blocked shots.