Edmundson (hand) had surgery on Tuesday to stabilize a fractured hand and is expected to be out 4-6 weeks.

Edmundson sustained the injury during an intrasquad scrimmage over the weekend. The 30-year-old was acquired from the Canadiens over the summer to provide a physical element to the Capitals' defense corps but will be forced to wait to make his debut. Alexander Alexeyev is likely to see a regular role alongside Trevor van Riemsdyk on the third pairing in the interim.