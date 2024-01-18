Edmundson (undisclosed) will miss Thursday's game against St. Louis, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.
Edmundson was regarded as a game-time decision but ultimately didn't join the Capitals for the pregame warmups. He has a goal, three points, 23 hits and 32 blocks in 27 outings in 2023-24. With Edmundson unavailable, Trevor van Riemsdyk is likely to draw into the lineup Thursday.
