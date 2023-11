Edmundson (hand) was activated from long-term injured reserve Saturday, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

In a corresponding move, Dylan McIlrath has been returned to AHL Hershey. It appears as though Edmundson will make his Washington debut against Columbus on Saturday after undergoing a procedure Sept. 26 to stabilize his fractured hand. He recorded 13 points, 149 blocked shots and 112 hits in 61 games with Montreal last season.