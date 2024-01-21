Edmundson had one hit over 15:50 of ice time in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Blues.
Edmundson (upper body) returned to his usual spot, joining Ethan Bear on the second-pairing. He played the least minutes amongst all defensemen but was able to block two shots against the Blues.
