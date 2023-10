Edmundson (hand) skated prior to Saturday's optional practice, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Edmundson sported a non-contact jersey and remains a ways away from returning, but he is staying in shape as he progresses from the hand surgery he underwent in late September. The 30-year-old defender faces competition from the likes of Alexander Alexeyev --and possibly even training camp standout Hardy Haman-Aktell --for ice time which could further hinder Edmundson's already limited fantasy upside.