Edmundson (hand) has resumed skating and could return to practice later this week according to Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Edmundson has been out since suffering the injury during a preseason practice in September, but he could be ready to ramp up his workload in the coming days. The 30-year-old's return can't come soon enough with Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower body) now sidelined.