Edmundson (hand) was on the ice in a non-contact jersey during Monday's practice, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Edmundson is inching closer to making his Capitals debut following a hand injury during preseason that required surgery. The rugged blueliner's debut would be a welcome sight for a Capitals team without the services of Trevor Van Riemsdyk (lower body) and Martin Fehervary (lower body).