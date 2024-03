Edmundson was traded to Toronto on Thursday, in return the Capitals got a third-round pick in 24' and a fifth-round pick in 25', per Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

Edmundson has played in 44 games this year, he's recorded one goal and five assists. The 30-year-old will look to bring more physicality to Toronto as he's logged 59 hits and 49 blocked shots. He will likely slide into the third defensive pairing for the Leafs.