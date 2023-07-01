The Canadiens traded Edmundson to the Capitals on Saturday, per Darren Dreger of TSN.
The 30-year-old Edmundson recorded two goals and 13 points while racking up 112 hits and 149 blocked shots in 61 games with Montreal last season. Primarily a defensive-minded blueliner, Edmundson should step into a top-four role in Washington.
More News
-
Canadiens' Joel Edmundson: Two points in win•
-
Canadiens' Joel Edmundson: Picks up helper•
-
Canadiens' Joel Edmundson: Ready to rock•
-
Canadiens' Joel Edmundson: Game-time decision Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Joel Edmundson: Unavailable against Sharks•
-
Canadiens' Joel Edmundson: Will travel on road trip•