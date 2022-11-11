Carlson (lower body) was activated off injured reserve Friday, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.
Carlson should be good to go against Tampa Bay on Friday, as the Capitals have placed Dmitry Orlov (lower body) on injured reserve to give the team enough salary cap room in order to activate its best defenseman. Carlson has two goals and four assists in nine games this season.
