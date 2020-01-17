Play

Capitals' John Carlson: Adds to impressive point total

Carlson dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-2 win over New Jersey.

Carlson continues to lead all defensemen in points, as he's up to 58 through 48 games. He's showing no signs of slowing down, having racked up 10 assists in his last nine games.

More News
Our Latest Stories