Capitals' John Carlson: Adds to impressive point total
Carlson dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-2 win over New Jersey.
Carlson continues to lead all defensemen in points, as he's up to 58 through 48 games. He's showing no signs of slowing down, having racked up 10 assists in his last nine games.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Two-point effort Tuesday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Earns power-play assist•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Dominating season continues•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Another multi-point night•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Can't be stopped•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Point streak reaches four games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.