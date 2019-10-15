Capitals' John Carlson: Another helper Monday

Carlson posted an assist, three blocked shots and two shots on goal in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Carlson has been a virtually unstoppable force to start the year, recording two goals and 11 points in seven contests. He's only been held off the scoresheet once. The American blueliner also has 15 blocked shots and 14 shots on goal this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories