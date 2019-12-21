Capitals' John Carlson: Another multi-point night
Carlson scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Devils.
His tally 42 seconds into the third period proved to be the game-winner -- his sixth GWG already in 2019-20. Carlson continues to put together a career year, and through 36 games the All-Star blueliner has a whopping 13 goals and 47 points.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Can't be stopped•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Point streak reaches four games•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Strikes for pair of goals•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Paces Caps with three points•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Racks up two more points•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Season for ages continues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.