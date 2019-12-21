Play

Capitals' John Carlson: Another multi-point night

Carlson scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

His tally 42 seconds into the third period proved to be the game-winner -- his sixth GWG already in 2019-20. Carlson continues to put together a career year, and through 36 games the All-Star blueliner has a whopping 13 goals and 47 points.

More News
Our Latest Stories