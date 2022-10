Carlson had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Carlson is on a three-game, five-point scoring streak that includes two goals. He is the Capitals' all-time scoring leader from the blue line with 598 points (134 goals, 464 assists) in 893 games. Carlson's just two points from reaching 600 and moving into fourth overall in all-time scoring for the Caps.