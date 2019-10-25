Capitals' John Carlson: Assist extends point streak
Carlson picked up an assist, a plus-2 rating and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.
A lone helper seems a little pedestrian for the high-flying Carlson, who has 21 points in 12 games this season. His point streak now stands at nine contests, with five goals and 13 assists in that span. The 29-year-old's stat line is rounded out with 29 shots, 25 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating.
