Carlson picked up an assist and four PIM in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Carlson is up to seven helpers and a plus-6 rating over his last nine contests. He had the secondary assist on Tom Wilson's third-period tally. Carlson is up to 14 points, 45 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 21 outings this season. He's a little behind the pace that saw him rack up 29 points in 40 games last year, a campaign that was shortened by a long-term injury absence.