Capitals' John Carlson: Bags two more apples
Carlson dished out a pair of assists in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Rangers.
Both of Carlson's helpers came on goals scored by Alex Ovechkin, who pulled into a tie for the league lead with 47 goals. While it's easy to rack up the apples while sharing the ice with one of the greatest snipers of all time, Carlson has done plenty of heavy lifting himself en route to 75 points in 67 games this season. He comfortably leads all defensemen in scoring and ranks 12th in the league overall.
