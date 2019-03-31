Capitals' John Carlson: Best season of career
Carlson picked up two assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over Tampa Bay.
Those two helpers set a new career mark in points (69). And his plus-2 rating has moved Carlson to a plus-23 plateau, another career mark. He's in his prime and continues to be an outstanding fantasy play.
