Capitals' John Carlson: Big night off blue line
Carlson scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.
That's now three goals and 10 points in the last 11 games for Carlson, a surge that has him only one point shy of tying last season's career high of 68 points. He's got five games left to reach or blow past that mark, but the 29-year-old blueliner is also closing in on another personal best -- his plus-21 rating on the season ties the career high he set back in 2010-11.
