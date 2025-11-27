Carlson scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Carlson has two goals and six assists over his last five contests. The 35-year-old blueliner opened the scoring for the Capitals at 6:38 of the first period Wednesday. Carlson is up to six goals, 22 points, 54 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 23 appearances and should continue to be a steady source of scoring on defense.