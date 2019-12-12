Capitals' John Carlson: Can't be stopped

Carlson scored his fifth game-winning goal of 2019-20, adding a power-play assist to finish with two points in a 3-2 win over the Bruins on Wednesday.

Carlson provided the lone assist on T.J Oshie's first of two goals on the evening, the first of which came on a Washington power play. The 29-year-old has been unstoppable this season, with 45 points in 33 games, and has to be considered a favorite for the Norris Trophy.