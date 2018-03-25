Capitals' John Carlson: Can't buy goal, but sets up two
Carlson failed to convert on a game-high six shot attempts Saturday, though he did garner two assists on the way to a 6-4 road win over the Canadiens.
The venerable defenseman has already bagged a career-high 48 apples to complement 15 goals, with the latter made possible by a shooting percentage (7.0) that also stands as a personal best over nearly nine years of service time with the Capitals. As an added benefit for his fantasy owners, Carlson hasn't missed a game all season, and he's averaging close to 25 minutes of ice time per contest. Suffice it to say, he'll be counted on heavily in the postseason with hopes of bringing the Stanley Cup to the nation's capital for the first time in franchise history.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Posts two-point effort Tuesday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Notches two points•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Puts up three points in Stadium Series•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Posts pair of assists Saturday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Leads way in win over Sabres•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Records two power-play points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...