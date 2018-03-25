Capitals' John Carlson: Can't buy goal, but sets up two

Carlson failed to convert on a game-high six shot attempts Saturday, though he did garner two assists on the way to a 6-4 road win over the Canadiens.

The venerable defenseman has already bagged a career-high 48 apples to complement 15 goals, with the latter made possible by a shooting percentage (7.0) that also stands as a personal best over nearly nine years of service time with the Capitals. As an added benefit for his fantasy owners, Carlson hasn't missed a game all season, and he's averaging close to 25 minutes of ice time per contest. Suffice it to say, he'll be counted on heavily in the postseason with hopes of bringing the Stanley Cup to the nation's capital for the first time in franchise history.