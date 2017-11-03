Capitals' John Carlson: Chips in two helpers in win

Carlson registered two assists, two shots and a plus-2 rating through 27:28 of ice time (5:27 on the power play) during Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

The No. 1 defenseman continues to log oodles of ice time and is now up to nine points and 44 shots through 13 games. There's no reason to anticipate a dip in production, and Carlson projects to remain a rock-solid asset in all fantasy setting.