Capitals' John Carlson: Chips in two helpers in win
Carlson registered two assists, two shots and a plus-2 rating through 27:28 of ice time (5:27 on the power play) during Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.
The No. 1 defenseman continues to log oodles of ice time and is now up to nine points and 44 shots through 13 games. There's no reason to anticipate a dip in production, and Carlson projects to remain a rock-solid asset in all fantasy setting.
