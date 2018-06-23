Capitals' John Carlson: Close to re-signing with Cup winner

Carlson is close to re-signing with the Capitals, reports NHL.com.

The Caps freed up cap space by moving Philipp Grubauer and Brooks Orpik to the Avalanche on Friday so they could pursue Carlson's re-signing with greater earnest. The team wants to sew him up before Sunday, the day when the pending UFA can start chatting with other teams. "We're going to do our best to sign John, we've said it all along," Caps' general manager Brian MacLellan said. "We're close, and hopefully we can close the deal here in the next 24 hours." Carlson led all NHL defensemen with 68 points (15 goals, 53 assists) this season.