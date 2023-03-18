Carlson, who suffered a fractured skull and a severed temporal artery when he took a slap shot to the face Dec. 23 versus the Jets, could return to action as soon as Thursday versus the Blackhawks, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Carlson is expected to be cleared for contact within the next few days, but a decision on his status against Chicago may not be confirmed until the Capitals take the ice for pregame warmups Thursday evening. The 33-year-old blueliner has been limited to 30 games this campaign due to injury, picking up eight goals and 21 points over that span.