Capitals' John Carlson: Collects three assists in Thursday's OT loss
Carlson assisted on all three of the Capitals' goals in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets in Game 1.
The 28-year-old has struggled in the postseason in the past -- he managed only four points (two goals, two assists) in 13 games during last season's playoffs -- but Carlson was able to get off to a quick start this time around, albeit in a losing effort. The blueline stalwart finished the regular season with four goals and 18 points in his last 18 games, and it looks like he's still riding that wave.
