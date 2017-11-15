Capitals' John Carlson: Collects two more helpers

Carlson recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- through 25:26 of ice time during Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Nashville.

This was Carlson's fourth multi-point showing through his past seven games, and he's now up to two goals, 13 assists and 59 shots for the campaign. It's been an impressive start for the power-play quarterback, and his seven markers with the man advantage shouldn't go unnoticed, either. Unfortunately, his minus-7 rating is a category anchor. Hopefully, Matt Niskanen's return from a lower-body injury will enable Carlson to play a few more minutes per game in softer five-on-five matchups to help his rating rebound.