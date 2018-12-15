Capitals' John Carlson: Continues hot streak

Carlson posted three assists, three shots on goal, three hits and five blocks in a 6-5 shootout victory against the Hurricanes on Friday.

The 28-year-old hasn't scored a goal since Oct. 22, but he's remained very productive with 22 assists in the last 22 games. Since Nov. 24, Carlson has 13 assists and a plus-13 rating in nine contests. Sure, owners would like more goal scoring, but as it is, Carlson is averaging more than a point per game with five goals and 35 points in 30 contests. He also has 76 shots on goal, 65 blocks and 20 hits this season.

