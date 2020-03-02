Capitals' John Carlson: Contributes power-play helper

Carlson notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

Carlson set up Alex Ovechkin's first of two tallies in the first period. The 30-year-old defenseman has posted just two goals since the New Year, but he's amassed 23 points in 24 outings during that span. His career-best output now stands at 73 points to go with 180 shots, 102 blocks and a plus-15 rating in 65 games.