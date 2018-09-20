Capitals' John Carlson: Could play Friday
Coach Todd Reirden will consult with the medical staff regarding whether Carlson (lower body) can suit up against Carolina on Friday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
The news effectively rules Carlson out for Thursday's preseason tilt. It appears the blueliner is trending in the right direction and should be in the lineup Tuesday versus St. Louis if he isn't quite ready to face the Hurricanes.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Hits ice Monday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Day-to-day with lower-body injury•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Re-signs with Washington•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Close to re-signing with Cup winner•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Pending UFA weighing his options•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Chips in assist as Caps hoist cup•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...