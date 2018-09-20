Capitals' John Carlson: Could play Friday

Coach Todd Reirden will consult with the medical staff regarding whether Carlson (lower body) can suit up against Carolina on Friday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

The news effectively rules Carlson out for Thursday's preseason tilt. It appears the blueliner is trending in the right direction and should be in the lineup Tuesday versus St. Louis if he isn't quite ready to face the Hurricanes.

More News
Our Latest Stories