Capitals' John Carlson: Day-to-day with lower-body injury
Carlson is dealing with a lower-body injury, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
While Carlson could miss some preseason contests in order to ensure he is 100 percent, there shouldn't be too much concern that he won't be ready for Opening Night against Boston on Oct. 3. The defenseman is coming off a career year in which he set highs in goals (15), assists (53) and shots (237).
